Large Cap Specialized Health Services: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Summary

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

DaVita Inc. stated a price of 63.02 today, indicating a positive change of 0.19%.

DaVita Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12416.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.80% and an average volume of 2085.66.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.86.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for DaVita Inc. stands at -19.99% while the 52-week low stands at 15.63%.

The performance week for DaVita Inc. is at -0.62% and the performance month is at -3.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.38% and -18.77% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.84%.

The simple 20 day moving average for DaVita Inc. is -0.75% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.78%.

The volatility (week) for DaVita Inc. is at 1.29% and the volatility (month) is at 1.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

DaVita Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.99 and the float short is at 3.18%.

DaVita Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.23, while the P/S ratio is at 0.85 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -62.60%.