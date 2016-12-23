Large Cap Specialized Health Services: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Summary

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

DaVita Inc. stated a price of 65.07 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.

DaVita Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13213.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.80% and an average volume of 2272.42.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.86.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for DaVita Inc. stands at -17.39% while the 52-week low stands at 19.40%.

The performance week for DaVita Inc. is at 1.14% and the performance month is at 2.89%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.48% and -14.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -6.97%.

The simple 20 day moving average for DaVita Inc. is 5.24% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.69%.

The volatility (week) for DaVita Inc. is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

DaVita Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.73 and the float short is at 4.32%.

DaVita Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.76, while the P/S ratio is at 0.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -62.60%.