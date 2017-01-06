Large Cap Specialized Health Services: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE:FMS)

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE:FMS), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA stated a price of 42.58 today, indicating a positive change of -0.37%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA is operating with a market capitalization of 26752.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an average volume of 177.46.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.84.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA stands at -10.40% while the 52-week low stands at 11.91%.

The performance week for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA is at 1.62% and the performance month is at 8.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.16% and -0.35% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.26%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA is 5.03% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.59%.

The volatility (week) for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA is at 0.91% and the volatility (month) is at 0.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA’s short ratio is currently at 7.27 and the float short is at 0.21%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.28, while the P/S ratio is at 1.52 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -2.00%.