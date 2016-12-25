Large Cap Specialty Chemicals: Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Summary

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Albemarle Corporation stated a price of 88.82 today, indicating a positive change of 0.45%.

Albemarle Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10056.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.30% and an average volume of 941.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.05.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Albemarle Corporation stands at -3.39% while the 52-week low stands at 97.17%.

The performance week for Albemarle Corporation is at -0.46% and the performance month is at 6.24%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.08% and 18.76% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 61.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Albemarle Corporation is 5.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.70%.

The volatility (week) for Albemarle Corporation is at 1.31% and the volatility (month) is at 1.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Albemarle Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.29 and the float short is at 2.77%.

Albemarle Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.44, while the P/S ratio is at 3.45 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 17.10%.