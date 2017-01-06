Large Cap Specialty Chemicals: Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Summary

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Albemarle Corporation stated a price of 90.65 today, indicating a positive change of 0.29%.

Albemarle Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10283.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.30% and an average volume of 873.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.05.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Albemarle Corporation stands at -1.39% while the 52-week low stands at 101.23%.

The performance week for Albemarle Corporation is at 4.40% and the performance month is at 5.11%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.69% and 11.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Albemarle Corporation is 6.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.41%.

The volatility (week) for Albemarle Corporation is at 1.88% and the volatility (month) is at 1.84%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Albemarle Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.8 and the float short is at 2.97%.

Albemarle Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.74, while the P/S ratio is at 3.53 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 17.10%.