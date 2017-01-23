Large Cap Specialty Chemicals: LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stated a price of 90.89 today, indicating a positive change of 1.26%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 36579.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 16.60% and an average volume of 2869.6.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 61.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.49.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at -1.93% while the 52-week low stands at 35.60%.

The performance week for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is at 1.42% and the performance month is at 3.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.42% and 16.06% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 4.92% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.45%.

The volatility (week) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is at 1.47% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 3.47 and the float short is at 3.03%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.17, while the P/S ratio is at 1.28 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 20.00%.