Large Cap Specialty Chemicals: PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Summary

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PPG Industries, Inc. stated a price of 94.5 today, indicating a positive change of -0.53%.

PPG Industries, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 25126.55, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 1926.96.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.88.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PPG Industries, Inc. stands at -18.27% while the 52-week low stands at 8.62%.

The performance week for PPG Industries, Inc. is at -1.14% and the performance month is at -1.68%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.62% and -6.77% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.35%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PPG Industries, Inc. is -0.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.38%.

The volatility (week) for PPG Industries, Inc. is at 1.02% and the volatility (month) is at 1.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PPG Industries, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.72 and the float short is at 1.26%.

PPG Industries, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.93, while the P/S ratio is at 1.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 30.50%.