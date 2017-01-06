Large Cap Specialty Chemicals: PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Summary

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PPG Industries, Inc. stated a price of 95.8 today, indicating a positive change of 0.19%.

PPG Industries, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 25389.98, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 1934.05.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.88.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PPG Industries, Inc. stands at -17.15% while the 52-week low stands at 10.12%.

The performance week for PPG Industries, Inc. is at 1.00% and the performance month is at -0.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.47% and -6.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PPG Industries, Inc. is 0.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.73%.

The volatility (week) for PPG Industries, Inc. is at 1.30% and the volatility (month) is at 1.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PPG Industries, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.68 and the float short is at 1.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 32.14, while the P/S ratio is at 1.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 30.50%.