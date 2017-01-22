Large Cap Specialty Chemicals: PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Summary

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PPG Industries, Inc. stated a price of 99 today, indicating a positive change of 1.54%.

PPG Industries, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 25739.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1767.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PPG Industries, Inc. stands at -14.38% while the 52-week low stands at 13.79%.

The performance week for PPG Industries, Inc. is at 2.20% and the performance month is at 2.89%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.41% and -8.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.47%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PPG Industries, Inc. is 2.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.06%.

The volatility (week) for PPG Industries, Inc. is at 1.77% and the volatility (month) is at 1.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PPG Industries, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.75 and the float short is at 1.19%.

PPG Industries, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.28, while the P/S ratio is at 1.72 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -56.90%.