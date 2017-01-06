Large Cap Specialty Chemicals: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Sherwin-Williams Company stated a price of 280.02 today, indicating a positive change of 1.39%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company is operating with a market capitalization of 25886.35, with a return on assets (ROA) of 17.70% and an average volume of 987.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 95.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Sherwin-Williams Company stands at -9.85% while the 52-week low stands at 20.63%.

The performance week for The Sherwin-Williams Company is at 2.18% and the performance month is at 3.67%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.83% and -8.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Sherwin-Williams Company is 6.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.51%.

The volatility (week) for The Sherwin-Williams Company is at 1.47% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.24 and the float short is at 1.51%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.14, while the P/S ratio is at 2.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 27.10%.