Large Cap Specialty Chemicals: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Sherwin-Williams Company stated a price of 283.62 today, indicating a positive change of 0.19%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company is operating with a market capitalization of 26300.08, with a return on assets (ROA) of 17.70% and an average volume of 982.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 95.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Sherwin-Williams Company stands at -8.68% while the 52-week low stands at 22.19%.

The performance week for The Sherwin-Williams Company is at 0.03% and the performance month is at 5.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.80% and -1.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Sherwin-Williams Company is 4.90% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.77%.

The volatility (week) for The Sherwin-Williams Company is at 1.54% and the volatility (month) is at 1.48%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.02 and the float short is at 1.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.77, while the P/S ratio is at 2.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 27.10%.