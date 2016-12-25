Large Cap Specialty Eateries: Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summary

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Starbucks Corporation stated a price of 57.01 today, indicating a positive change of -0.18%.

Starbucks Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 83044.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 21.00% and an average volume of 9045.41.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 49.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Starbucks Corporation stands at -6.43% while the 52-week low stands at 12.66%.

The performance week for Starbucks Corporation is at -1.13% and the performance month is at -1.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.98% and 7.05% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.61%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Starbucks Corporation is 2.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.96%.

The volatility (week) for Starbucks Corporation is at 1.01% and the volatility (month) is at 1.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Starbucks Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.55 and the float short is at 1.00%.

Starbucks Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.07, while the P/S ratio is at 3.9 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.00%.