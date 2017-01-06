Large Cap Specialty Eateries: Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summary

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Starbucks Corporation stated a price of 57.06 today, indicating a positive change of 1.05%.

Starbucks Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 83355.85, with a return on assets (ROA) of 21.00% and an average volume of 8785.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 49.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Starbucks Corporation stands at -6.36% while the 52-week low stands at 12.74%.

The performance week for Starbucks Corporation is at 0.20% and the performance month is at -1.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.32% and 0.02% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.69%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Starbucks Corporation is 1.83% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.20%.

The volatility (week) for Starbucks Corporation is at 1.38% and the volatility (month) is at 1.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Starbucks Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.51 and the float short is at 0.94%.

Starbucks Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.78, while the P/S ratio is at 3.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.00%.