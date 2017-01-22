Large Cap Specialty Eateries: Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summary

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Starbucks Corporation stated a price of 57.66 today, indicating a positive change of -0.40%.

Starbucks Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 84253.37, with a return on assets (ROA) of 21.00% and an average volume of 8825.96.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 49.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Starbucks Corporation stands at -5.37% while the 52-week low stands at 13.94%.

The performance week for Starbucks Corporation is at -0.64% and the performance month is at 0.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.99% and 0.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.85%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Starbucks Corporation is 1.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.37%.

The volatility (week) for Starbucks Corporation is at 1.17% and the volatility (month) is at 1.22%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Starbucks Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.48 and the float short is at 0.93%.

Starbucks Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.41, while the P/S ratio is at 3.95 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.00%.