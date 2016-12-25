Large Cap Specialty Retail, Other: Cencosud S.A. (NYSE:CNCO)

Summary

Cencosud S.A. (NYSE:CNCO), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cencosud S.A. stated a price of 8.22 today, indicating a positive change of -1.20%.

Cencosud S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 23365.52, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 81.24.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cencosud S.A. stands at -18.85% while the 52-week low stands at 55.09%.

The performance week for Cencosud S.A. is at -3.75% and the performance month is at -6.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.17% and 2.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 33.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cencosud S.A. is -9.54% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.38%.

The volatility (week) for Cencosud S.A. is at 2.78% and the volatility (month) is at 2.58%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cencosud S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 4.26 and the float short is at 0.21%.

Cencosud S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.8, while the P/S ratio is at 1.45 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 177.80%.