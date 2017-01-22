Large Cap Specialty Retail, Other: Cencosud S.A. (NYSE:CNCO)

Summary

Cencosud S.A. (NYSE:CNCO), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cencosud S.A. stated a price of 8.69 today, indicating a positive change of 2.72%.

Cencosud S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 24701.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 66.01.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cencosud S.A. stands at -14.22% while the 52-week low stands at 60.04%.

The performance week for Cencosud S.A. is at 4.45% and the performance month is at 3.58%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.62% and 4.20% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cencosud S.A. is -0.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.15%.

The volatility (week) for Cencosud S.A. is at 3.32% and the volatility (month) is at 3.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cencosud S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 3.95 and the float short is at 0.15%.

Cencosud S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.54, while the P/S ratio is at 1.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 177.80%.