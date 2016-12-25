Large Cap Specialty Retail, Other: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Summary

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

eBay Inc. stated a price of 29.79 today, indicating a positive change of 0.85%.

eBay Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 33438.08, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.30% and an average volume of 11027.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 27.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.32.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for eBay Inc. stands at -10.24% while the 52-week low stands at 38.43%.

The performance week for eBay Inc. is at 0.61% and the performance month is at 3.08%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.94% and 31.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.41%.

The simple 20 day moving average for eBay Inc. is 2.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.86%.

The volatility (week) for eBay Inc. is at 1.55% and the volatility (month) is at 1.96%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

eBay Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.49 and the float short is at 1.58%.

eBay Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.69, while the P/S ratio is at 3.75 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 330.80%.