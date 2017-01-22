Large Cap Specialty Retail, Other: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Summary

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

eBay Inc. stated a price of 30.64 today, indicating a positive change of -0.26%.

eBay Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 34342.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.30% and an average volume of 10798.36.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 27.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.32.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for eBay Inc. stands at -7.68% while the 52-week low stands at 42.38%.

The performance week for eBay Inc. is at 0.96% and the performance month is at 4.29%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.78% and 2.37% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for eBay Inc. is 4.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.87%.

The volatility (week) for eBay Inc. is at 1.67% and the volatility (month) is at 1.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

eBay Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.44 and the float short is at 1.49%.

eBay Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.22, while the P/S ratio is at 3.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 330.80%.