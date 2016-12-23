Large Cap Specialty Retail, Other: Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Summary

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Genuine Parts Company stated a price of 96.91 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.

Genuine Parts Company is operating with a market capitalization of 14388.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.20% and an average volume of 717.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Genuine Parts Company stands at -7.33% while the 52-week low stands at 30.17%.

The performance week for Genuine Parts Company is at -1.61% and the performance month is at 0.06%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.41% and 1.04% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 15.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Genuine Parts Company is 2.84% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.20%.

The volatility (week) for Genuine Parts Company is at 1.39% and the volatility (month) is at 1.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Genuine Parts Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.51 and the float short is at 2.24%.

Genuine Parts Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.83, while the P/S ratio is at 0.94 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.50%.