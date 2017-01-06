Large Cap Specialty Retail, Other: Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Summary

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Genuine Parts Company stated a price of 96.65 today, indicating a positive change of -0.02%.

Genuine Parts Company is operating with a market capitalization of 14515, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.20% and an average volume of 696.12.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Genuine Parts Company stands at -7.58% while the 52-week low stands at 29.82%.

The performance week for Genuine Parts Company is at 0.31% and the performance month is at -0.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.60% and -4.84% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.18%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Genuine Parts Company is 2.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.15%.

The volatility (week) for Genuine Parts Company is at 1.52% and the volatility (month) is at 1.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Genuine Parts Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.48 and the float short is at 2.16%.

Genuine Parts Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.85, while the P/S ratio is at 0.95 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.50%.