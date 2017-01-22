Large Cap Specialty Retail, Other: Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Summary

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Genuine Parts Company stated a price of 99.74 today, indicating a positive change of 0.64%.

Genuine Parts Company is operating with a market capitalization of 14741.57, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.20% and an average volume of 680.64.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Genuine Parts Company stands at -4.62% while the 52-week low stands at 33.73%.

The performance week for Genuine Parts Company is at 1.68% and the performance month is at 1.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.01% and 2.32% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Genuine Parts Company is 3.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.99%.

The volatility (week) for Genuine Parts Company is at 1.74% and the volatility (month) is at 1.45%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Genuine Parts Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.03 and the float short is at 1.90%.

Genuine Parts Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.51, while the P/S ratio is at 0.97 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.50%.