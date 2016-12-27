Large Cap Specialty Retail, Other: Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Summary

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tractor Supply Company stated a price of 76.55 today, indicating a positive change of 0.55%.

Tractor Supply Company is operating with a market capitalization of 10002.72, with a return on assets (ROA) of 16.80% and an average volume of 1816.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 29.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tractor Supply Company stands at -20.57% while the 52-week low stands at 24.93%.

The performance week for Tractor Supply Company is at -0.28% and the performance month is at 1.45%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.11% and -17.52% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -9.94%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tractor Supply Company is 7.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.29%.

The volatility (week) for Tractor Supply Company is at 1.69% and the volatility (month) is at 1.77%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tractor Supply Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.38 and the float short is at 4.75%.

Tractor Supply Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.13, while the P/S ratio is at 1.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.70%.