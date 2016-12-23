Large Cap Specialty Retail, Other: ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Summary

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. stated a price of 257.21 today, indicating a positive change of -0.04%.

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15680.47, with a return on assets (ROA) of 16.20% and an average volume of 914.43.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. stands at -7.69% while the 52-week low stands at 75.25%.

The performance week for ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. is at 0.24% and the performance month is at -0.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.57% and 7.59% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 39.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. is 2.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.90%.

The volatility (week) for ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. is at 2.31% and the volatility (month) is at 2.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.18 and the float short is at 3.44%.

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 43.11, while the P/S ratio is at 3.45 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 25.10%.