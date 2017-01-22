Large Cap Specialty Retail, Other: ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Summary

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. stated a price of 266.22 today, indicating a positive change of 0.04%.

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 16561.55, with a return on assets (ROA) of 16.20% and an average volume of 792.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. stands at -4.45% while the 52-week low stands at 81.39%.

The performance week for ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. is at 2.02% and the performance month is at 2.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.81% and 4.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. is 4.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.99%.

The volatility (week) for ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.65%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.05 and the float short is at 2.80%.

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 44.61, while the P/S ratio is at 3.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 25.10%.