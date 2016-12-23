Large Cap Staffing & Outsourcing Services: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Summary

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Paychex, Inc. stated a price of 61.62 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

Paychex, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22060.05, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.90% and an average volume of 2320.62.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 40.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.03.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Paychex, Inc. stands at -0.84% while the 52-week low stands at 39.19%.

The performance week for Paychex, Inc. is at 1.25% and the performance month is at 6.96%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.52% and 14.37% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 20.19%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Paychex, Inc. is 7.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.93%.

The volatility (week) for Paychex, Inc. is at 1.53% and the volatility (month) is at 1.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Paychex, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.93 and the float short is at 4.99%.

Paychex, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.17, while the P/S ratio is at 7.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.80%.