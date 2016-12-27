Large Cap Staffing & Outsourcing Services: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Summary

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Paychex, Inc. stated a price of 61.72 today, indicating a positive change of -0.02%.

Paychex, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22241.32, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.30% and an average volume of 2316.92.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 41.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.06.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Paychex, Inc. stands at -0.68% while the 52-week low stands at 39.40%.

The performance week for Paychex, Inc. is at 0.80% and the performance month is at 6.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.30% and 15.58% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 20.64%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Paychex, Inc. is 7.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.00%.

The volatility (week) for Paychex, Inc. is at 1.36% and the volatility (month) is at 1.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Paychex, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.95 and the float short is at 4.95%.

Paychex, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.81, while the P/S ratio is at 7.26 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.80%.