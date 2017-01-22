Large Cap Staffing & Outsourcing Services: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Summary

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Paychex, Inc. stated a price of 61.47 today, indicating a positive change of 0.94%.

Paychex, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 21853.81, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.30% and an average volume of 2138.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 41.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.06.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Paychex, Inc. stands at -1.14% while the 52-week low stands at 38.85%.

The performance week for Paychex, Inc. is at 0.21% and the performance month is at -0.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.06% and 3.52% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.97%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Paychex, Inc. is 3.57% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.23%.

The volatility (week) for Paychex, Inc. is at 0.90% and the volatility (month) is at 1.16%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Paychex, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.64 and the float short is at 4.44%.

Paychex, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.68, while the P/S ratio is at 7.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.80%.