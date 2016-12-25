Large Cap Steel & Iron: ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Summary

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ArcelorMittal stated a price of 7.35 today, indicating a positive change of -0.41%.

ArcelorMittal is operating with a market capitalization of 23109.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 18594.79.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.48.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ArcelorMittal stands at -16.86% while the 52-week low stands at 150.85%.

The performance week for ArcelorMittal is at -4.05% and the performance month is at -2.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.29% and 67.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 74.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ArcelorMittal is 1.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 25.18%.

The volatility (week) for ArcelorMittal is at 2.17% and the volatility (month) is at 2.76%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ArcelorMittal’s short ratio is currently at 1.53 and the float short is at 1.51%.

ArcelorMittal’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -620.80%.