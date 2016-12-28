Large Cap Steel & Iron: Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Summary

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Nucor Corporation stated a price of 61.93 today, indicating a positive change of 0.72%.

Nucor Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19628.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.40% and an average volume of 3126.67.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Nucor Corporation stands at -8.93% while the 52-week low stands at 87.09%.

The performance week for Nucor Corporation is at 1.38% and the performance month is at -1.63%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 26.66% and 34.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 56.26%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Nucor Corporation is 8.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.73%.

The volatility (week) for Nucor Corporation is at 2.05% and the volatility (month) is at 2.43%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Nucor Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.59 and the float short is at 2.56%.

Nucor Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.53, while the P/S ratio is at 1.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -50.00%.