Large Cap Steel & Iron: Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Summary

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Nucor Corporation stated a price of 60.83 today, indicating a positive change of -0.11%.

Nucor Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19855.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.40% and an average volume of 3121.6.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Nucor Corporation stands at -9.99% while the 52-week low stands at 84.90%.

The performance week for Nucor Corporation is at -0.03% and the performance month is at -5.88%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 27.52% and 19.87% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.32%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Nucor Corporation is 3.91% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.98%.

The volatility (week) for Nucor Corporation is at 2.98% and the volatility (month) is at 2.57%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Nucor Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.55 and the float short is at 2.51%.

Nucor Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.16, while the P/S ratio is at 1.26 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -50.00%.