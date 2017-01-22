Large Cap Steel & Iron: Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Summary

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Nucor Corporation stated a price of 60.99 today, indicating a positive change of 1.40%.

Nucor Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19500.76, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.40% and an average volume of 3171.49.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Nucor Corporation stands at -9.76% while the 52-week low stands at 85.38%.

The performance week for Nucor Corporation is at 0.63% and the performance month is at 1.38%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 27.76% and 18.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.47%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Nucor Corporation is 0.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.76%.

The volatility (week) for Nucor Corporation is at 2.62% and the volatility (month) is at 2.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Nucor Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.88 and the float short is at 1.88%.

Nucor Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.21, while the P/S ratio is at 1.24 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -50.00%.