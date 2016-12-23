Large Cap Steel & Iron: POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Summary

POSCO (NYSE:PKX), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

POSCO stated a price of 55.02 today, indicating a positive change of -1.22%.

POSCO is operating with a market capitalization of 20098.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 327.94.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.53.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for POSCO stands at -8.50% while the 52-week low stands at 77.66%.

The performance week for POSCO is at -0.91% and the performance month is at -0.80%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.14% and 32.62% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 57.52%.

The simple 20 day moving average for POSCO is 1.81% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.03%.

The volatility (week) for POSCO is at 2.06% and the volatility (month) is at 1.79%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

POSCO’s short ratio is currently at 1.69 and the float short is at 0.16%.

POSCO’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.62, while the P/S ratio is at 0.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -75.40%.