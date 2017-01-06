Large Cap Steel & Iron: POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Summary

POSCO (NYSE:PKX), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

POSCO stated a price of 51.88 today, indicating a positive change of -1.43%.

POSCO is operating with a market capitalization of 18653.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 318.19.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.53.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for POSCO stands at -13.72% while the 52-week low stands at 67.52%.

The performance week for POSCO is at -1.75% and the performance month is at -2.45%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.00% and 22.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for POSCO is -4.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.01%.

The volatility (week) for POSCO is at 1.58% and the volatility (month) is at 1.89%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

POSCO’s short ratio is currently at 1.19 and the float short is at 0.11%.

POSCO’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.04, while the P/S ratio is at 0.43 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -75.40%.