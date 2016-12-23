Large Cap Technical & System Software: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Summary

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Autodesk, Inc. stated a price of 75.54 today, indicating a positive change of 1.29%.

Autodesk, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 17128.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.80% and an average volume of 2274.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -33.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Autodesk, Inc. stands at -9.08% while the 52-week low stands at 81.59%.

The performance week for Autodesk, Inc. is at -5.50% and the performance month is at -0.84%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.06% and 38.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 22.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Autodesk, Inc. is 2.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.01%.

The volatility (week) for Autodesk, Inc. is at 2.26% and the volatility (month) is at 3.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Autodesk, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.87 and the float short is at 3.98%.

Autodesk, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 7.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -515.50%.