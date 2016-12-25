Large Cap Technical & System Software: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Summary

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Autodesk, Inc. stated a price of 76 today, indicating a positive change of 1.90%.

Autodesk, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 17454.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.80% and an average volume of 2274.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -33.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Autodesk, Inc. stands at -8.52% while the 52-week low stands at 82.69%.

The performance week for Autodesk, Inc. is at -0.63% and the performance month is at 1.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.92% and 50.38% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 24.73%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Autodesk, Inc. is 3.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.73%.

The volatility (week) for Autodesk, Inc. is at 1.93% and the volatility (month) is at 3.72%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Autodesk, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.87 and the float short is at 3.98%.

Autodesk, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 7.93 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -515.50%.