Large Cap Technical & System Software: Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Summary

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Infosys Limited stated a price of 14.76 today, indicating a positive change of -0.30%.

Infosys Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 33401.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.70% and an average volume of 5123.04.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Infosys Limited stands at -26.37% while the 52-week low stands at 7.39%.

The performance week for Infosys Limited is at -0.54% and the performance month is at 5.26%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.30% and -17.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -9.74%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Infosys Limited is -0.87% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.71%.

The volatility (week) for Infosys Limited is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Infosys Limited’s short ratio is currently at 9.18 and the float short is at 2.35%.

Infosys Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.28, while the P/S ratio is at 3.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.30%.