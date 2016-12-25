Large Cap Technical & System Software: Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Summary

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Infosys Limited stated a price of 14.75 today, indicating a positive change of -0.34%.

Infosys Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 33288.83, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.70% and an average volume of 5123.04.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Infosys Limited stands at -26.39% while the 52-week low stands at 7.35%.

The performance week for Infosys Limited is at -1.01% and the performance month is at 4.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.08% and -14.00% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -10.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Infosys Limited is -0.91% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.74%.

The volatility (week) for Infosys Limited is at 1.05% and the volatility (month) is at 1.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Infosys Limited’s short ratio is currently at 9.18 and the float short is at 2.35%.

Infosys Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.23, while the P/S ratio is at 3.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.30%.