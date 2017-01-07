Large Cap Technical & System Software: Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Summary

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Infosys Limited stated a price of 14.78 today, indicating a positive change of -1.60%.

Infosys Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 33672.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.70% and an average volume of 5123.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Infosys Limited stands at -26.24% while the 52-week low stands at 7.57%.

The performance week for Infosys Limited is at 1.97% and the performance month is at 4.74%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.90% and -14.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.28%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Infosys Limited is 0.37% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -10.92%.

The volatility (week) for Infosys Limited is at 1.35% and the volatility (month) is at 1.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Infosys Limited’s short ratio is currently at 10.2 and the float short is at 2.61%.

Infosys Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.54, while the P/S ratio is at 3.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.30%.