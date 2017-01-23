Large Cap Technical & System Software: Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Summary

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Infosys Limited stated a price of 14.36 today, indicating a positive change of -0.21%.

Infosys Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 32103.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 5656.89.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Infosys Limited stands at -28.34% while the 52-week low stands at 4.51%.

The performance week for Infosys Limited is at -5.84% and the performance month is at -3.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.34% and -12.69% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Infosys Limited is -1.84% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -12.55%.

The volatility (week) for Infosys Limited is at 1.78% and the volatility (month) is at 1.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Infosys Limited’s short ratio is currently at 9.06 and the float short is at 2.56%.

Infosys Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.85, while the P/S ratio is at 3.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.30%.