Large Cap Technical & System Software: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Summary

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

VMware, Inc. stated a price of 80.01 today, indicating a positive change of 0.59%.

VMware, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 33460.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.00% and an average volume of 1729.33.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.18.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for VMware, Inc. stands at -3.60% while the 52-week low stands at 85.00%.

The performance week for VMware, Inc. is at -3.68% and the performance month is at -0.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.39% and 35.87% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 40.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for VMware, Inc. is 2.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.42%.

The volatility (week) for VMware, Inc. is at 1.94% and the volatility (month) is at 2.02%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

VMware, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 12.93 and the float short is at 34.58%.

VMware, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.21, while the P/S ratio is at 4.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.80%.