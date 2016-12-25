Large Cap Technical & System Software: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Summary

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

VMware, Inc. stated a price of 80.12 today, indicating a positive change of 0.73%.

VMware, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 33704.88, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.00% and an average volume of 1729.33.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.18.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for VMware, Inc. stands at -3.47% while the 52-week low stands at 85.25%.

The performance week for VMware, Inc. is at -0.83% and the performance month is at 0.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.10% and 44.78% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 41.63%.

The simple 20 day moving average for VMware, Inc. is 2.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.58%.

The volatility (week) for VMware, Inc. is at 1.66% and the volatility (month) is at 1.99%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

VMware, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 12.93 and the float short is at 34.58%.

VMware, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.43, while the P/S ratio is at 4.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.80%.