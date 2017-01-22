Large Cap Technical & System Software: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Summary

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

VMware, Inc. stated a price of 82.64 today, indicating a positive change of -0.06%.

VMware, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 34032.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.00% and an average volume of 1639.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.18.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for VMware, Inc. stands at -0.99% while the 52-week low stands at 91.08%.

The performance week for VMware, Inc. is at 1.05% and the performance month is at 1.55%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.45% and 16.90% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.97%.

The simple 20 day moving average for VMware, Inc. is 3.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.89%.

The volatility (week) for VMware, Inc. is at 1.61% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

VMware, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 12.92 and the float short is at 30.50%.

VMware, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.39, while the P/S ratio is at 4.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.80%.