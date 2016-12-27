Large Cap Telecom Services – Domestic: BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Summary

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BCE Inc. stated a price of 42.9 today, indicating a positive change of -0.30%.

BCE Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 37526.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.60% and an average volume of 830.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BCE Inc. stands at -10.48% while the 52-week low stands at 24.91%.

The performance week for BCE Inc. is at 0.26% and the performance month is at 1.58%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.07% and -4.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 16.66%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BCE Inc. is -1.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.56%.

The volatility (week) for BCE Inc. is at 0.87% and the volatility (month) is at 1.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BCE Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 11.53 and the float short is at 1.10%.

BCE Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.4, while the P/S ratio is at 2.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.20%.