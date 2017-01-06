Large Cap Telecom Services – Domestic: BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Summary

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BCE Inc. stated a price of 44.23 today, indicating a positive change of -0.62%.

BCE Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 38710.55, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.60% and an average volume of 848.17.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BCE Inc. stands at -7.71% while the 52-week low stands at 28.77%.

The performance week for BCE Inc. is at 3.97% and the performance month is at 3.64%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.94% and -3.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BCE Inc. is 2.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.65%.

The volatility (week) for BCE Inc. is at 1.04% and the volatility (month) is at 1.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BCE Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 11.23 and the float short is at 1.10%.

BCE Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.05, while the P/S ratio is at 2.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.20%.