Large Cap Telecom Services – Domestic: BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Summary

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BCE Inc. stated a price of 44.21 today, indicating a positive change of 0.78%.

BCE Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 38458.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.60% and an average volume of 890.6.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BCE Inc. stands at -7.75% while the 52-week low stands at 28.73%.

The performance week for BCE Inc. is at -0.16% and the performance month is at 3.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.12% and -5.63% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BCE Inc. is 2.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.71%.

The volatility (week) for BCE Inc. is at 1.13% and the volatility (month) is at 1.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BCE Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 10.22 and the float short is at 1.05%.

BCE Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.67, while the P/S ratio is at 2.37 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.20%.