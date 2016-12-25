Large Cap Telecom Services – Domestic: CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Summary

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CenturyLink, Inc. stated a price of 24.06 today, indicating a positive change of 0.80%.

CenturyLink, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13044.61, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.00% and an average volume of 9966.05.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.42.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CenturyLink, Inc. stands at -26.50% while the 52-week low stands at 18.59%.

The performance week for CenturyLink, Inc. is at -0.46% and the performance month is at -1.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.97% and -6.56% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.41%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CenturyLink, Inc. is -3.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.68%.

The volatility (week) for CenturyLink, Inc. is at 1.45% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CenturyLink, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.15 and the float short is at 11.31%.

CenturyLink, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.12, while the P/S ratio is at 0.74 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.70%.