Large Cap Telecom Services – Domestic: CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Summary

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CenturyLink, Inc. stated a price of 25.41 today, indicating a positive change of -0.37%.

CenturyLink, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14087.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.00% and an average volume of 10644.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.42.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CenturyLink, Inc. stands at -22.39% while the 52-week low stands at 25.22%.

The performance week for CenturyLink, Inc. is at 6.12% and the performance month is at 5.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.60% and -9.60% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.23%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CenturyLink, Inc. is 3.80% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.02%.

The volatility (week) for CenturyLink, Inc. is at 2.31% and the volatility (month) is at 1.83%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CenturyLink, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.39 and the float short is at 12.53%.

CenturyLink, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.96, while the P/S ratio is at 0.8 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.70%.