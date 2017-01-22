Large Cap Telecom Services – Domestic: CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Summary

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CenturyLink, Inc. stated a price of 25.56 today, indicating a positive change of 0.24%.

CenturyLink, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13940.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.00% and an average volume of 11016.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.42.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CenturyLink, Inc. stands at -21.92% while the 52-week low stands at 25.99%.

The performance week for CenturyLink, Inc. is at 1.51% and the performance month is at 5.66%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.31% and -13.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.49%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CenturyLink, Inc. is 5.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.73%.

The volatility (week) for CenturyLink, Inc. is at 1.31% and the volatility (month) is at 1.57%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CenturyLink, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.46 and the float short is at 13.11%.

CenturyLink, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15, while the P/S ratio is at 0.79 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.70%.