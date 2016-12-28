Large Cap Telecom Services – Domestic: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. stated a price of 31.38 today, indicating a positive change of -0.79%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 24359.53, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.30% and an average volume of 318.85.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. stands at -18.43% while the 52-week low stands at 7.06%.

The performance week for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is at -1.28% and the performance month is at -4.64%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.37% and -8.85% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.33%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is -6.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -9.67%.

The volatility (week) for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is at 0.85% and the volatility (month) is at 0.83%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 1.5 and the float short is at 0.11%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.92, while the P/S ratio is at 3.35 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.80%.