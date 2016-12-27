Large Cap Telecom Services – Foreign: China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CHA)

Summary

China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CHA), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

China Telecom Corp. Ltd. stated a price of 46.38 today, indicating a positive change of 0.30%.

China Telecom Corp. Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 37072, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 60.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for China Telecom Corp. Ltd. stands at -16.96% while the 52-week low stands at 9.83%.

The performance week for China Telecom Corp. Ltd. is at -0.49% and the performance month is at -1.72%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.25% and 8.37% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for China Telecom Corp. Ltd. is -5.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.23%.

The volatility (week) for China Telecom Corp. Ltd. is at 0.94% and the volatility (month) is at 0.96%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

China Telecom Corp. Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 2.1 and the float short is at 0.93%.

China Telecom Corp. Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.53, while the P/S ratio is at 0.75 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.40%.